OPA audits GovGuam soccer funds

Nearly a year after former Guam Football Association President Richard Lai pleaded guilty in District Court to charges of corruption, the Office of Public Accountability has released its findings on GovGuam's contributions.

Since 1997, GovGuam has contributed more than a million dollars in tax credits and two land leases under the its agreement with GFA to develop facilities. Between 2012 and 2016, GovGuam also contributed more some  $1.4 million in cash appropriations and sponsorships.

Among the findings included that the Department of Parks and Recreation failed to create a memorandum of understanding for GFA's use of the Northern Soccer Stadium. Guam Visitors Bureau also did not request for an accounting of $400,000 granted to GFA.

Lai was accused of accepting more than a million dollars in bribes for votes. Last April, he agreed to pay more than $1.1 million in forfeitures and penalties and FIFA also banned him for life.

To view the full report, log on to www.opaguam.org.

    Department of Education Spokesperson Isa Baza confirms an investigation has been launched following social media posts of Wettengel Elemetnary School students being rushed to the hospital. According to these posts, students were standing in the sun and denied water and bathroom breaks. No other information was available as of newstime.
    He claims the Taotaomona put the bruises on his girlfriend. Now, both have been placed under arrest. Along with assault, strangulation, and family violence, David Anthony Juanico is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, interfering with a family violence report, felonious restraint, and bribery. The initial call to police was for a woman being assaulted in a car in Agat. Authorities had no luck finding the victim until a couple of hours later when police ha...
    The Department of Interior authorized $900,000 to fund the Close-Up Insular Area Program that allows Guam students and students from other U.S. territories to travel to Washington D.C. and participate in youth summits. For the last 30 years, the Close Up Foundation has been serving students and teacher through the island areas. The students will have an opportunity to learn about civics and visit their elected officials in Washington D.C.
