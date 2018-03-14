OPA audits GovGuam soccer funds

Nearly a year after former Guam Football Association President Richard Lai pleaded guilty in District Court to charges of corruption, the Office of Public Accountability has released its findings on GovGuam's contributions.

Since 1997, GovGuam has contributed more than a million dollars in tax credits and two land leases under the its agreement with GFA to develop facilities. Between 2012 and 2016, GovGuam also contributed more some $1.4 million in cash appropriations and sponsorships.

Among the findings included that the Department of Parks and Recreation failed to create a memorandum of understanding for GFA's use of the Northern Soccer Stadium. Guam Visitors Bureau also did not request for an accounting of $400,000 granted to GFA.

Lai was accused of accepting more than a million dollars in bribes for votes. Last April, he agreed to pay more than $1.1 million in forfeitures and penalties and FIFA also banned him for life.

To view the full report, log on to www.opaguam.org.