What's the right A/C for your home?

Beat the heat buying the right air conditioner for your home. Smart shoppers also know where to buy with GPA rebates.

For 28 years, J&B Modern in Harmon has provided quality service in conjunction with GPA's energy sense rebate program. "This kind of program from GPA really helps our customers and community for obtaining an air conditioning for their houses because they gain and are entitled for rebates," said Gene Bangayan. The president of the Company says it's never been easier, GPA gives you money back from shopping smart. J&B mostly carry Pioneer Brand, but they also have Fujitsu that has one of the highest SEER ratings at 29.3, guaranteed to save you power and a $600 rebate.

He added that it's their quality service customers praise, saying, "All our engineers and electricians are well rounded, trained and experienced positions committed to excellent service. Customers don't have to worry; we respond right away."

It's a one-stop shop, and they stock up on all the parts you need to keep your inverter unit running. Bagayan said, "The life of a unit depends upon you how you maintain your unit, if you do not maintain for one year, it gets sick like people. Same thing with your air conditioner you have to make a preventative maintenance same thing every quarter."

J&B has all the parts to keep you cool.