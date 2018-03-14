What's the right A/C for your home? - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

What's the right A/C for your home?

Beat the heat buying the right air conditioner for your home. Smart shoppers also know where to buy with GPA rebates.

For 28 years, J&B Modern in Harmon has provided quality service in conjunction with GPA's energy sense rebate program. "This kind of program from GPA really helps our customers and community for obtaining an air conditioning for their houses because they gain and are entitled for rebates," said Gene Bangayan. The president of the Company says it's never been easier, GPA gives you money back from shopping smart. J&B mostly carry Pioneer Brand, but they also have Fujitsu that has one of the highest SEER ratings at 29.3,  guaranteed to save you power and a $600 rebate.

He added that it's their quality service customers praise, saying, "All our engineers and electricians are well rounded, trained and experienced positions committed to excellent service. Customers don't have to worry; we respond right away."

It's a one-stop shop, and they stock up on all the parts you need to keep your inverter unit running. Bagayan said, "The life of a unit depends upon you how you maintain your unit, if you do not maintain for one year, it gets sick like people. Same thing with your air conditioner you have to make a preventative maintenance same thing every quarter."

J&B has all the parts to keep you cool.  

  • Social media posts reports Dededo students being rushed to hospital

    Department of Education Spokesperson Isa Baza confirms an investigation has been launched following social media posts of Wettengel Elemetnary School students being rushed to the hospital. According to these posts, students were standing in the sun and denied water and bathroom breaks. No other information was available as of newstime.More >>
  • Arrested man blames taotaomona for girlfriend's bruises

    He claims the Taotaomona put the bruises on his girlfriend. Now, both have been placed under arrest. Along with assault, strangulation, and family violence, David Anthony Juanico is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, interfering with a family violence report, felonious restraint, and bribery. The initial call to police was for a woman being assaulted in a car in Agat. Authorities had no luck finding the victim until a couple of hours later when police ha...More >>
  • Close-Up Program funds Guam's future leaders

    The Department of Interior authorized $900,000 to fund the Close-Up Insular Area Program that allows Guam students and students from other U.S. territories to travel to Washington D.C. and participate in youth summits. For the last 30 years, the Close Up Foundation has been serving students and teacher through the island areas. The students will have an opportunity to learn about civics and visit their elected officials in Washington D.C.  More >>
