Arrested man blames taotaomona for girlfriend's bruises

He claims the Taotaomona put the bruises on his girlfriend. Now, both have been placed under arrest.

Along with assault, strangulation, and family violence, David Anthony Juanico is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, interfering with a family violence report, felonious restraint, and bribery.

The initial call to police was for a woman being assaulted in a car in Agat.

Authorities had no luck finding the victim until a couple of hours later when police had been called to a disturbance at a home in Santa Rita.

Officers noticed shattered glass inside their car. At first, the victim told police everything was ok, but later admitted she lied because she didn't want her boyfriend to go to jail.

Earlier that day, the victim told police the suspect got angry, accusing her of cheating. That's when allegedly punched her multiple times. She tried to call 911 and even began honking the car horn to ask for help. A bystander tried to assist, but the suspect yelled at her not to call the cops. He's then accused of choking the victim before the pair took off.

But, it didn't stop there.

Later that evening, the pair got into another argument. When they went home, the suspect demanded the victim get his "ICE" pipe. She refused, and that's when he allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn't.

Responding officers noticed several bruises on the victim.

The suspect telling police, "Taotaomona gave her the bruises, she is crazy...when it's family violence, you guys believe the chicks."

Authorities also found a clear plastic bag with the meth. Before being taken into custody, the suspect kept asking police to give him a break and allegedly offered them money to let him go.

Additionally, the woman, Deshanny Jaerica Aguon Santos was arrested for hindering apprehension. Both are currently on probation for similar crimes related to family violence and criminal mischief.