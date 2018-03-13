Overdue payments may force SelectCare to suspend coverage

The Government of Guam's primary health insurer warns that it may have to suspend coverage, or possibly even cancel coverage if it does not receive assurances that overdue payments will be made soon. A letter from Calvo's SelectCare administrator Frank Campillo to DOA director Edward Birn notes an outstanding receivable of more than $12 million.

Campillo writes that they are most concerned about amounts owed by the GovGuam Retirement Fund on behalf of retirees. Last week another health insurance company - NetCare - announced it would also suspend service to retirees by March 21st if payments aren't brought current.

Birn has said he's not able to confirm when payments can be made because of the current financial and cash flow crisis.