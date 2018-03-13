Seafood restaurant giant, Red Lobster, is coming to Guam.

The chain is known for its Maine lobsters and Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Triple J Restaurant Group started discussions to bring it hear back in June 2015 and finalized the agreement in late 2017. The 5,206 square feet restaurant will be located in the Tumon Sands Plaza. It is set to open by the end of 2018.

The group also manages and operates Outback Steakhouse in Guam, and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Surf Club, Tony Roma’s, Capricciosa, Great Harvest Bread Co. and Truong’s Vietnamese Restaurant in Saipan.