Senators continue to debate tax proposals - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Senators continue to debate tax proposals

Posted: Updated:

After weeks of special sessions, senators are still debating proposals to raise taxes to address an ongoing cash crisis. The Governor has warned of payless paydays, and mandatory furloughs if they don't make up for a $67 million revenue shortfall created by federal tax reforms. The latest compromise, which passed late Tuesday, would raise the business privilege tax from 4% to 5% until the end of the fiscal year on September 30.  Then, it would transition to a 2% general sales tax on October 1.

Earlier in the day, lawmakers engaged in a lengthy debate on yet another proposal.

Dominating most of the early discussion was an amendment by Senator Michael San Nicolas to replace Senator Joe S. San Agustin's 2% general sales tax bill, with a 6% sales tax on non-residents. San Nicolas says basically the choice is this: "We can either make our people pay $39 a month, or have our visitors pay $25 when they come to Guam."

He argues that tourists are used to paying a sales tax in their home countries, but more than that, he says thousands of local residents can't afford a tax increase.  However, several members spoke out against the San Nicolas amendment out of concern for its impact on Guam's top economic driver.

Senator Mary Torres said, "A sales tax of 6%, I fear, will have, as testified by industry representatives, will have an adverse affect on tourism in Guam."

Opponents of the amendment also warned of the negative impact on military personnel who don't declare local residency. Senator Fernando Esteves derided the amendment as discriminatory taxation.

The San Nicolas proposal was ultimately voted down.

The proposal drew immediate concern from the DFS Group. In a letter, the longtime tourism retailer points out that the island's duty-free status has been central to its marketing for decades. It cautioned lawmakers about causing irreparable harm to the Guam Brand and the tourism industry as a whole.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • UOG celebrates 50th anniversary

    UOG celebrates 50th anniversary

    The University of Guam is celebrating its "golden" Charter Day, as today marks the 50th year since the university was given its charter as Guam's first four year degree granting institution. This year's theme is "Green is the New Gold", highlighting all that the university has accomplished in all its 50 years. Annie Faye Camacho is the UOG Student Government Association President, and told KUAM News, "Charter Day is kind of a celebration of what's been done t...More >>
    The University of Guam is celebrating its "golden" Charter Day, as today marks the 50th year since the university was given its charter as Guam's first four year degree granting institution. This year's theme is "Green is the New Gold", highlighting all that the university has accomplished in all its 50 years. Annie Faye Camacho is the UOG Student Government Association President, and told KUAM News, "Charter Day is kind of a celebration of what's been done t...More >>

  • Another $10M lawsuit filed against the church

    Another $10M lawsuit filed against the church

    He wasn't an altar boy or a boy scout, but in the latest clergy sexual abuse lawsuit filed in the District Court of Guam, another victim alleges he was molested and abused by former Guam priest, Father Louis Brouillard. Only identified by his initials to protect his identity, 53-year-old P.Q. says the priest picked him and other boys up from the Mongmong Church for swimming trips at Lonfit River. There the priest told the boys to remove their clothes and swim naked. In return, they...More >>
    He wasn't an altar boy or a boy scout, but in the latest clergy sexual abuse lawsuit filed in the District Court of Guam, another victim alleges he was molested and abused by former Guam priest, Father Louis Brouillard. Only identified by his initials to protect his identity, 53-year-old P.Q. says the priest picked him and other boys up from the Mongmong Church for swimming trips at Lonfit River. There the priest told the boys to remove their clothes and swim naked. In return, they...More >>

  • Case against inmate dismissed

    Case against inmate dismissed

    It looks like one prison contraband case has been dismissed.  In a decision and order last month, Judge Vern Perez dismissed the charges against inmate, Frank Edward Pangelinan. Days after his decision, co-defendant Raymond Torres Tedtaotao filed a similar motion to dismiss on grounds there's little to no difference between their charges and that "neither is charged with conspiracy, but simply with having contraband in their cells." Prosecution, meanwhile, filed a mot...More >>
    It looks like one prison contraband case has been dismissed.  In a decision and order last month, Judge Vern Perez dismissed the charges against inmate, Frank Edward Pangelinan. Days after his decision, co-defendant Raymond Torres Tedtaotao filed a similar motion to dismiss on grounds there's little to no difference between their charges and that "neither is charged with conspiracy, but simply with having contraband in their cells." Prosecution, meanwhile, filed a mot...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly