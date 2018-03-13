UOG celebrates 50th anniversary

The University of Guam is celebrating its "golden" Charter Day, as today marks the 50th year since the university was given its charter as Guam's first four year degree granting institution. This year's theme is "Green is the New Gold", highlighting all that the university has accomplished in all its 50 years.

Annie Faye Camacho is the UOG Student Government Association President, and told KUAM News, "Charter Day is kind of a celebration of what's been done the past year and the past couple years but it's also a way to showcase what we're doing in the future, what we're doing now, and kind of yeah, unite Triton spirit."

It's estimated more than 6,000 people attended UOG's largest event of the year, which featured live entertainment, food, games, and presentations, all on the Mangilao campus.