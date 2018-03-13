Another $10M lawsuit filed against the church

He wasn't an altar boy or a boy scout, but in the latest clergy sexual abuse lawsuit filed in the District Court of Guam, another victim alleges he was molested and abused by former Guam priest, Father Louis Brouillard.

Only identified by his initials to protect his identity, 53-year-old P.Q. says the priest picked him and other boys up from the Mongmong Church for swimming trips at Lonfit River.

There the priest told the boys to remove their clothes and swim naked.

In return, they'd be treated with hamburgers, fries, and sodas.

Once in the water, P.Q. alleges the priest, who also swam naked, touched his privates.

P.Q. is suing for $10 million.