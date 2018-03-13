Case against inmate dismissed

It looks like one prison contraband case has been dismissed. In a decision and order last month, Judge Vern Perez dismissed the charges against inmate, Frank Edward Pangelinan.

Days after his decision, co-defendant Raymond Torres Tedtaotao filed a similar motion to dismiss on grounds there's little to no difference between their charges and that "neither is charged with conspiracy, but simply with having contraband in their cells."

Prosecution, meanwhile, filed a motion to reconsider the dismissal of Pangelinan's charges.

Defense, however, argued the court doesn't have jurisdiction.

After hearing arguments, Pangelinan asked the court that he "not come back here anymore."

The court stated that's a possibility and that for future hearings, he simply be served his documents.