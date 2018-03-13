Case against inmate dismissed

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Senators may be moving closer to a vote on a possible 2% general sales tax, but the latest debate centers on how the government can reorganize to save money, and also cut costs. Lawmakers argued that you can't raise prices on consumers without also reducing government expenditures.More >>
