Education board voting on latest budget cuts to DOE

The Guam Education Board is scheduled to meet this evening. On the agenda: voting for DOE's proposal to address the budget crisis.

Gathering at JFK, DOE leaders will be meeting with the community to make final decisions. Again some of those cost-cutting measures include delaying the school year and a 32-hour workweek beginning as early as June.

DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez says all three phases add up to $21.1 million, which he adds would be enough to cover the $19 million shortfall.