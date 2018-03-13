Meth discovery made in bus-converted-into-home

Police had been checking on a suspect apparently involved in an assault when they found meth. Eve Rae Castro Mafnas is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

During the check, officers noticed movement inside a school bus that had been converted into a home. One officer looked inside an open window when they saw the suspect with multiple heat-sealed straws.

Inside they found drug paraphernalia and a heat sealed straw with the drug, ICE.