Meth discovery made in bus-converted-into-home

Police had been checking on a suspect apparently involved in an assault when they found meth. Eve Rae Castro Mafnas is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
During the check, officers noticed movement inside a school bus that had been converted into a home. One officer looked inside an open window when they saw the suspect with multiple heat-sealed straws.
Inside they found drug paraphernalia and a heat sealed straw with the drug, ICE.
Senators may be moving closer to a vote on a possible 2% general sales tax, but the latest debate centers on how the government can reorganize to save money, and also cut costs. Lawmakers argued that you can't raise prices on consumers without also reducing government expenditures.More >>
