Memorial held for former Guam priest

A memorial mass was held this morning for the late Bishop Tomas A. Camacho, who for many years served as a priest for the Archdiocese of Agana.

Camacho, who was 84-years-old, passed away earlier this month in Saipan.

He was appointed as the first bishop of the CNMI back in 1984 and retired in 2010, making him Bishop Emeritus of Chalan Kanoa.