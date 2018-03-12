Trial set for Joseph Sagdal

Trial has been set for the man charged in last year's double-homicide near Hemlani Harmon Apartments. In court today, defendant Joseph Sagdal and his attorney, David Lujan. Sagdal has been in jail since his arrest in December.

His family, however, has been trying to get him out, attempting to post two properties in lieu of his $500,000 cash bail. The court noted that even if the banks approved the arrangement, he'd still fall short $100,000. Lujan assured a third property could be submitted by Friday.

Though the files are under seal, Lujan alluded to a forensic evaluation performed by the court's clinical psychologist.

Lujan reported that Dr. Juan Rapadas determined his client had "no diminished capacity" at the time of the shooting. Though no return date was set yet, Lujan reported defense's pscyhiatrist would be on Guam next month to interview first responders to the scene.

Trial is set to begin on September 10.