Two separate crashes involving school buses has DOE concerned

There was an early morning hold up for some students heading to school today, as a school bus was involved in an accident with another car. It happened just after 6am near the Island Fresh store in Chalan Pago.

Officials say eight students from GW high school were on board.

One driver and a student had minor injuries, but the student was checked out on scene and said to be doing ok. No other injuries were reported. Guam police are investigating.

And that apparently wasn't the only crash involving a school bus today. DPW bus operations superintendent Frank Taitano says another crash happened in Yigo. This has DOE spokesperson Isa Baza encouraging drivers to be cautious on the road, who told KUAM News, "There has been a lot of auto accidents involving buses over the past few months. We would encourage the community to drive safely when students are being dropped off or picked up from the bus stops or driven to and from school."

Details of the crash in Yigo have yet to be released.