David Cruz leverages military experience, education background

A new Democratic gubernatorial team joins the race. On Saturday, Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. announced his running mate, school teacher and retired Air Force colonel, David Cruz, Jr. of Piti.

RC 2018 is also going by the name, the "Real Change" team. Rodriguez says he chose Cruz because of his education background, which would balance Rodriguez's focus on health.

"Today is just the start of our journey to ensure that we keep our island that special place that it is. Do you agree with? People say we are too late in the game. It's never too late when the man above is the one guiding us," he said. "I think with Dennis' track record in the legislature. My skill set as a teacher, disaster preparedness officer...years of service in the guard. That is a formula for success. We are going to bring leadership and do some real change. We are going to take it all the way to Adelup!"

The duo will face off with three other teams in the primary election in August. Those teams are Lou Leon Guerrero and Josh Tenorio, Frank Aguon, Jr. and Alicia Limtiaco, and Carl Gutierrez and Fred Bordallo. Meanwhile, only Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio and Tony Ada are on the Republican gubernatorial ticket.