Body found in car died from accidental suffocation

We now have an update on the man found dead in a parked car over the weekend. 38-year-old Otisus Lodge died from asphyxia due to suffocation.

According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola who performed the autopsy today, the man had been in the car for over a week, his body severely decomposed and covered in maggots.

Police report the man was discovered by the car's owner, who had parked the car in the Tamuning area in hopes of selling it.

The manner of death has been ruled accidental.