James Niosy sentenced to 6 months for child abuse - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

James Niosy sentenced to 6 months for child abuse

A bad dad will spend six months in jail for beating his daughter. In court today, James Niosy entered a plea agreement with the government.

He pleaded guilty to family violence as a third degree felony.

Court documents state his 1-year-old daughter was found bruised and bleeding under his watch and required surgery for a broken femur.

We should note, Niosy was previously arrested in January 2017 after he lied to police and reported his older daughter was in his stolen car, in order to effectuate a quicker police response.

KUAM files show that false alarm cost GovGuam $6,500.

Exactly a year after that incident, he entered a plea agreement with the government for false alarm as a misdemeanor.

No jailtime was ordered, but he is required to serve 75-hours of community service and work with the Guam Police Department on community outreach efforts.

