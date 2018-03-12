Nior Ropon threatened people with machete

A 36 year old man is under arrest accused of threatening to kill two people with a machete. Nior Ropon is charged with two counts of terrorizing, resisting arrest and obstructing government functions.

It happened Sunday morning near the Hemlani apartments in Harmon.

The suspect allegedly chased after the two victims while yelling, "I'm going to kill you."

Police later tracked down the suspect inside one of the apartment units where another person refused to open the door.

Following the arrest, authorities overheard the suspect in the back of the patrol car trying to tell his friend to deny that he had a machete.

He later admitted to investigators that he had the weapon, but denied ever making any threat.