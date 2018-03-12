Chuck Keller arrested after traffic stop for drugs

He was pulled over for not having a front license plate and stickers on his lower windshield before being caught with drugs.

Chuck Keller is charged with possession of a schedule I and II controlled substance.

During the stop, authorities could smell an odor believed to be marijuana.

Police found a tin container with two improvised glass pipes, three small plastic bags, and bubble wrap that tested positive for the drug, ICE. The officer also found two plastic bags and seven smaller bags with meth, along with a drink can that contained a bag of marijuana.