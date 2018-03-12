Chuck Keller arrested after traffic stop for drugs

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
He was pulled over for not having a front license plate and stickers on his lower windshield before being caught with drugs.
Chuck Keller is charged with possession of a schedule I and II controlled substance.
During the stop, authorities could smell an odor believed to be marijuana.
Police found a tin container with two improvised glass pipes, three small plastic bags, and bubble wrap that tested positive for the drug, ICE. The officer also found two plastic bags and seven smaller bags with meth, along with a drink can that contained a bag of marijuana.
Senators may be moving closer to a vote on a possible 2% general sales tax, but the latest debate centers on how the government can reorganize to save money, and also cut costs. Lawmakers argued that you can't raise prices on consumers without also reducing government expenditures.More >>
Senators may be moving closer to a vote on a possible 2% general sales tax, but the latest debate centers on how the government can reorganize to save money, and also cut costs. Lawmakers argued that you can't raise prices on consumers without also reducing government expenditures.More >>