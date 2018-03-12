Three more prisoners deported

Three more Department of Corrections prisoners get a one-way ticket home.

Brady Dois, Maxio Anney, and Yprok Chutaro have been placed on federal detainer for deportation.

This brings a total of 42 deportations during the Calvo administration.

Not only is this initiative intended to keep Guam residents safe, Adelup reports significant savings for local taxpayers who spend $119 per day - or $43,000 a year - to house a single individual and provide their basic needs at the local prison.