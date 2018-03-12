NetCare may not be covered next week - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

NetCare may not be covered next week

GovGuam retirees under Health Insurance company NetCare may not be covered next week. NetCare notified the Department of Administration that it will suspend service to its retiree members on March 21st due to a lack of premium payments.

In a letter to its members, NetCare says it notified DOA last Thursday, but will continue to work with them to resolve the issue. Due to the government's current fiscal crisis, DOA director Edward Birn could not say when payment will be made. The Governor's office announced last week that it was barely able to meet payroll.

Neither of the other two government health insurance providers- SelectCare and TakeCare - have announced any service suspensions.

  • Two separate crashes involving school buses has DOE concerned

    There was an early morning hold up for some students heading to school today, as a school bus was involved in an accident with another car. It happened just after 6am near the Island Fresh store in Chalan Pago. Officials say eight students from GW high school were on board. One driver and a student had minor injuries, but the student was checked out on scene and said to be doing ok. No other injuries were reported. Guam police are investigating. And that apparently wasn't the only ...More >>
    Senators may be moving closer to a vote on a possible 2% general sales tax, but the latest debate centers on how the government can reorganize to save money, and also cut costs. Lawmakers argued that you can't raise prices on consumers without also reducing government expenditures.

    A new Democratic gubernatorial team joins the race. On Saturday, Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. announced his running mate, school teacher and retired Air Force colonel, David Cruz, Jr. of Piti. RC 2018 is also going by the name, the "Real Change" team. Rodriguez says he chose Cruz because of his education background, which would balance Rodriguez's focus on health. "Today is just the start of our journey to ensure that we keep our island that special place that it is....More >>
