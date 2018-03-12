GovGuam retirees under Health Insurance company NetCare may not be covered next week. NetCare notified the Department of Administration that it will suspend service to its retiree members on March 21st due to a lack of premium payments.

In a letter to its members, NetCare says it notified DOA last Thursday, but will continue to work with them to resolve the issue. Due to the government's current fiscal crisis, DOA director Edward Birn could not say when payment will be made. The Governor's office announced last week that it was barely able to meet payroll.

Neither of the other two government health insurance providers- SelectCare and TakeCare - have announced any service suspensions.