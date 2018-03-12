Man steals car to buy drugs

He allegedly stole a car to buy drugs.

Jermaine Ferrell Cruz is charged with burglary, theft of an automobile, theft and criminal mischief.

Police responded to a home in Yona on Saturday after the victim reported that their home was broken into by a man known to them.

The suspect is accused of breaking into a window to steal the ownership papers for the car and a credit card.

The victim however told police the suspect previously had permission to use the car, but no permission to sell or trade it.

The victim also told authorities the stolen credit card had been maxed out.

Investigators later tracked down the suspect who admitted that he traded the car in for drugs, and that he broke into the home to steal the title.