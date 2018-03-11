Lee charged with fourth degree criminal sexual conduct

There was an early morning hold up for some students heading to school today, as a school bus was involved in an accident with another car. It happened just after 6am near the Island Fresh store in Chalan Pago. Officials say eight students from GW high school were on board. One driver and a student had minor injuries, but the student was checked out on scene and said to be doing ok. No other injuries were reported. Guam police are investigating. And that apparently wasn't the only ...

