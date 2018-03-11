22 year old arrested after attacking another man with a baseball bat

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Caleb Joshua Garthe is charged with aggravated assault and possession and use of a deadly weapon.
It happened early Saturday at a bar in Tumon.
Documents state the suspect tried to leave the bar without paying for his bill. Security stopped him. That's when he agreed to leave his ID so that he could come back and pay it later.
But, the suspect returned with an aluminum bat allegedly swinging it at the victim, and hitting his right hand.
Security took the bat away. The suspect took off on a motorcycle, but was later located and arrested by police.
Senators may be moving closer to a vote on a possible 2% general sales tax, but the latest debate centers on how the government can reorganize to save money, and also cut costs. Lawmakers argued that you can't raise prices on consumers without also reducing government expenditures.More >>
Senators may be moving closer to a vote on a possible 2% general sales tax, but the latest debate centers on how the government can reorganize to save money, and also cut costs. Lawmakers argued that you can't raise prices on consumers without also reducing government expenditures.More >>