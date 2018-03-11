22 year old arrested after attacking another man with a baseball bat

Caleb Joshua Garthe is charged with aggravated assault and possession and use of a deadly weapon.

It happened early Saturday at a bar in Tumon.

Documents state the suspect tried to leave the bar without paying for his bill. Security stopped him. That's when he agreed to leave his ID so that he could come back and pay it later.

But, the suspect returned with an aluminum bat allegedly swinging it at the victim, and hitting his right hand.

Security took the bat away. The suspect took off on a motorcycle, but was later located and arrested by police.