Rodriguez introduces David Cruz as running mate

A new Democratic gubernatorial team joins the race. On Saturday, Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. announced his running mate, school teacher and retired Air Force colonel, David M. Cruz, Jr. of Piti. In a release from the "Real Change" team, Rodriguez says he chose Cruz because of his education background, which would balance Rodriguez's focus on health.

Rodriguez stating, "I wanted someone who wasn't a politician. I wanted someone different." The Rodriguez-Cruz duo will face off with three other teams in the primary election in August.

Those teams are Lou Leon Guerrero and Josh Tenorio, Frank Aguon, Jr. and Alicia Limtiaco, and Carl Gutierrez and Fred Bordallo.

Meanwhile, only Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio and Vincente "Tony" Ada are on the Republican gubernatorial ticket.