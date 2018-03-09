Dead body found in car in Tamuning

The Guam Police Department has launched a death investigation following the discovery a dead body in a parked car in Tamuning.

According to GPD spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the owner of a Hyundai Santa Fe parked his car along the shoulder of the road to sell the car. Police are asking the public’s help identifying the individual who is described as male, possibly Micronesian, in his late 30s or early 40s, with short black hair and a tattoo on his shoulder of a sword piercing a heart. The man was only wearing black boxers.

If anyone has information on who this man may be, they are urged to call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.

No word yet on a cause of death. An autopsy is pending.