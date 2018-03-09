Dead body found in car in Tamuning - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Dead body found in car in Tamuning

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Police Department has launched a death investigation following the discovery a dead body in a parked car in Tamuning. 

According to GPD spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the owner of a Hyundai Santa Fe parked his car along the shoulder of the road to sell the car. Police are asking the public’s help identifying the individual who is described as male, possibly Micronesian, in his late 30s or early 40s, with short black hair and a tattoo on his shoulder of a sword piercing a heart. The man was only wearing black boxers. 

If anyone has information on who this man may be, they are urged to call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.

No word yet on a cause of death. An autopsy is pending. 

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Dead body found in car in Tamuning

    Dead body found in car in Tamuning

    The Guam Police Department has launched a death investigation following the discovery a dead body in a parked car in Tamuning.  According to GPD spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the owner of a Hyundai Santa Fe parked his car along the shoulder of the road to sale the car. Police are asking the public’s help identifying the individual who is described as male, possibly Micronesian, in his late 30s or early 40s, with short black hair and a tattoo on his shoulder of a sword ...

    More >>

    The Guam Police Department has launched a death investigation following the discovery a dead body in a parked car in Tamuning.  According to GPD spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the owner of a Hyundai Santa Fe parked his car along the shoulder of the road to sale the car. Police are asking the public’s help identifying the individual who is described as male, possibly Micronesian, in his late 30s or early 40s, with short black hair and a tattoo on his shoulder of a sword ...

    More >>

  • Senators debate financial crisis in eighth special session

    Senators debate financial crisis in eighth special session

    For the 8th time in three weeks, senators gathered in special session. The Governor calling them in to address the government's financial crisis. The latest solution proposed by Senator Joe S. San Agustin would establish a new 2% general sales tax, which he says will raise an estimated 60-million dollars by the end of the fiscal year. But along with the tax increase, Senator Frank Aguon Jr. moved to add as an amendment, his bill that allows the Governor to reorganize the executive br...More >>
    For the 8th time in three weeks, senators gathered in special session. The Governor calling them in to address the government's financial crisis. The latest solution proposed by Senator Joe S. San Agustin would establish a new 2% general sales tax, which he says will raise an estimated 60-million dollars by the end of the fiscal year. But along with the tax increase, Senator Frank Aguon Jr. moved to add as an amendment, his bill that allows the Governor to reorganize the executive br...More >>

  • Hagatna library closing due to budget crunch

    Hagatna library closing due to budget crunch

    Starting tomorrow, Guam's Public Library in Hagatna will close.  Frank Aflague says it's unfortunate to close on Saturday, but it has to be done due to government constraints.  However, the library will open on Friday, and hold storytime at 3pm, to accommodate after school kids.More >>
    Starting tomorrow, Guam's Public Library in Hagatna will close.  Frank Aflague says it's unfortunate to close on Saturday, but it has to be done due to government constraints.  However, the library will open on Friday, and hold storytime at 3pm, to accommodate after school kids.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly