Revenge attack in prison has agency on high alert

A revenge attack in the prison late last year has the Department of Corrections on high alert. As reported, seven detainees are charged with the murder of Edrite "Manson" Isar at the Hagatna lockup.

Isar, who was accused of raping a teen with Down Syndrome, was found dead in his jail cell.

Though he appeared to die of natural causes, an autopsy revealed he was beaten to death by his fellow detainees.

To prevent future incidents, DepCor director Tony Lamorena says they're isolating detainees charged with similar crimes. Atriko Hewinin, for example, was arrested earlier this month, charged with raping a 4-year-old girl. "He's in post six which is our maximum security unit," he said. "He has his own cell and he's under constant watch. So he's in a very safe place at this point."

There, Hewinin will only be allowed one hour of fresh air and 23-hours of solo confinement.

When confronted by police, court documents state Hewinin was drunk and resisted arrest.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the victim only wearing a t-shirt and bleeding from her genital area.