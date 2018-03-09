Detainees charged with murder could lose privileges

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A revenge attack in the prison late last year has the Department of Corrections on high alert. As reported, seven detainees are charged with the murder of Edrite "Manson" Isar at the Hagatna lockup. Isar, who was accused of raping a teen with Down Syndrome, was found dead in his jail cell. Though he appeared to die of natural causes, an autopsy revealed he was beaten to death by his fellow detainees. To prevent future incidents, DepCor director Tony Lamorena says they're ...More >>
While the Department of Corrections is set to head to trial next month, the seven detainees charged with the murder of Edrite "Manson" Isar will likely lose their privileges in the prison. DepCor Director Tony Lamorena says the matter is going through DOC's disciplinary hearing board. "We don't add time to their stay here at DOC. What we do, for example, is put them in Post 6. In maximum security. That type of thing. What we would do is have some of their benefits take...More >>
In celebration of International Women's Day on Thursday, the Consulate General of the Philippines and the Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce hosted a breakfast forum "We Make Change Work for Women." Panelists shared how they got their start - Rindraty Limtiaco is the co-founder of Autism Community Together, Ina Carillo is the owner of Budget Bridal Boutique and Blush, Darlene Garcia is a grief counselor, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee a business owner turned lawmaker, and Dr...More >>
The mayors aren't playing games when it comes to shutting down this year's Liberation Carnival. At a Mayor's Council Meeting, Mayors gave an ultimatum, they won't host the carnival unless the law is amended to allow games of chance by their next meeting in April. Mayor Paul McDonald, President of the Council, says they want to amend Senator Telena Nelson's Bill that banned all Casino and games, saying, "During the time of Governor Camacho, he didn't allow casino but we continued...More >>
The Guam Police Department has launched a death investigation following the discovery a dead body in a parked car in Tamuning. According to GPD spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the owner of a Hyundai Santa Fe parked his car along the shoulder of the road to sale the car. Police are asking the public’s help identifying the individual who is described as male, possibly Micronesian, in his late 30s or early 40s, with short black hair and a tattoo on his shoulder of a sword ...More >>
