Detainees charged with murder could lose privileges

While the Department of Corrections is set to head to trial next month, the seven detainees charged with the murder of Edrite "Manson" Isar will likely lose their privileges in the prison. DepCor Director Tony Lamorena says the matter is going through DOC's disciplinary hearing board.

"We don't add time to their stay here at DOC. What we do, for example, is put them in Post 6. In maximum security. That type of thing. What we would do is have some of their benefits taken away. Maybe not as many visitations. That type of thing," he explained.

These defendants are A-Last Simiron, Albert Santos II, Andrew Rios Jr., Benster Benjamin, Marvin Rechim, Jimmy Hadley and Isler Miller.

The majority of the men are charged with murder while Rios is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping Isar before he took his last breath.

Their trial is set for April 13th.