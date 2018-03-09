Senators debate financial crisis in eighth special session

For the 8th time in three weeks, senators gathered in special session. The Governor calling them in to address the government's financial crisis. The latest solution proposed by Senator Joe S. San Agustin would establish a new 2% general sales tax, which he says will raise an estimated 60-million dollars by the end of the fiscal year.

But along with the tax increase, Senator Frank Aguon Jr. moved to add as an amendment, his bill that allows the Governor to reorganize the executive branch to cut costs. "We have two fire stations that were shut down. Supposedly because of budgetary concerns. We had our Hagatna Precinct shut down or closed based on concerns about budgetary considerations. That's what we are faced with," he stated. "We need to give this governor and the next governor - whoever that may be - the tools to be able to reorganize this government."

"Right now, we need to make some very serious, take some very serious action on passing legislation that would allow or provide the authority to the governor of Guam to consolidate and reorganize this government."

Aguon's amendment also identifies priority positions in any proposed re-organization, with education, health care and public safety topping the list.

Senators recessed until Monday morning at 9 to continue discussion on the bill.