Neglected toddler found on the side of the road in Anigua

A video of what appears to be a neglected child has been going viral on social media. Bystanders witnessed a young child walking alongside a village road by himself, with no adult supervision in sight.

It's a parent's worst nightmare - a boy no older than three was found wandering the village streets of Anigua, alone, appearing injured and disoriented while walking alongside the road in the blazing sun.

Jennifer Campos and her brother heading home when they saw the child and immediately stopped to rush to his aid. She told KUAM News, "As we took a turn out here in the street, we saw a little boy. He really looked disoriented as if he was hit or somewhat like that and I told my brother to stop. I literally just jumped out, you know reacted, jumped out of the car and ran to him."

With a head injury and nothing but a pair of shorts on, Campos had thought the boy might have been hit by a car. She called 911. A closer look revealed that the child was frantic and appeared to lack sufficient care.

Campos continued the they "waited for the cops to arrive and when they finally arrived, the cops went around to check where the parents were." Campos believed the child may have been from around there.

In the video, you can see what appears to be a female officer announcing a lost child on the GPD vehicle's intercom. "Someone came by and said they were the neighbors and the cop asked 'Where's the parents?'," she recalled. She said bystanders said, "The mother's around cleaning or something, the dad's watching the baby".

GPD officers took custody of the child and accompanied the neighbor to locate his parents. Though it's not clear what happened next, Campos says that it's common to see unaccompanied children walking around the village, "Because I'm used to seeing kids along the road, this one...he was just left alone wandering the streets and he really looked like he came out of a jungle."

Which is what prompted her to share the experience on social media, to make others aware and to get involved. "I'm just glad that I found him," said Campos. "With that being said, other people should know that just because you drive by, you walk by, doesn't mean the kid doesn't need help. You want to stay out of their business, but please just ask 'Are you okay? Where's your mom? Where's your dad?' Care. Because they might be not be cared of, that's why they're out there in the streets."

There's been no word provided yet on how that little boy is doing or if any arrests have been made.

The Guam Police Department is investigating the matter.