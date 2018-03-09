Hagatna library closing due to budget crunch

Just when we thought the clergy sexual abuse lawsuits had come to an end, another filing was made in the District Court of Guam today. Only identified by his initials to protect his identity, 49-year-old J.M.R. alleges he was molested and abused by now deceased Father Ray Techaira who, at the time, was assigned to the Asan Parish and in charge of confirmation classes. J.M.R. alleges the priest was upset by one of his questions and told him to wait after class. The teen boy was instr...

More >>