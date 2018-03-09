Another $5M lawsuit claiming clergy sex abuse filed

Just when we thought the clergy sexual abuse lawsuits had come to an end, another filing was made in the District Court of Guam today. Only identified by his initials to protect his identity, 49-year-old J.M.R. alleges he was molested and abused by now deceased Father Ray Techaira who, at the time, was assigned to the Asan Parish and in charge of confirmation classes.

J.M.R. alleges the priest was upset by one of his questions and told him to wait after class.

The teen boy was instructed to stand in prayer position while the priest unbuttoned his pants and removed his underwear.

The priest told him he had sinned and that he was not ready to receive the sacrament of Confirmation.

Though the boy begged for the abuse to stop, he was scolded not to talk but to continue praying.

The priest also reportedly told the boy "I need to do this to you, to cleanse you of your sins!" J.M.R. then alleges he was raped.

J.M.R. is suing for $5 million. He is represented by attorney David Lujan.