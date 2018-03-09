Adelup opts for 32-hour workweek

Citing the threat of a near payless payday, Adelup announced that the governor, lieutenant governor and their senior staffers have volunteered for a 32-hour workweek. The Governor's Office could not say yet how many employees will be taking the cuts, or how much will be saved.

Governor Eddie Calvo is also preparing line agency employees for possible furloughs, or mandatory time off without pay.

Calvo has already ordered a 10% across-the-board cut for Executive Branch departments in response to a projected $67 million revenue shortfall.