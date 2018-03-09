Five arrested after search of Astumbo home

A search warrant executed Thursday at an Astumbo, Dededo home led to the arrest of five people. Police spokesperson Paul Tapao says the Mandana Drug Task Force, SWAT and the K-9 unit found an undetermined amount of cash and prescription pills that tested positive for the presence of meth.

Arrested on drug charges were 32-year-old Francine Mateo, 36-year-old Jacine Mateo, 22-year-old Brandon Mateo, 29-year-old Daniel Sanchez, and 31-year-old Dwayne Mateo. All five were booked and confined.

The case was forwarded to the AG's office for prosecution.