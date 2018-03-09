Tamuning gameroom robbery suspect still on the loose

One down one more to go. GPD's Robbery Task Force arrest one of two men caught on surveillance video of back to back robberies. The first occurring at midnight Tuesday at a game room in Tamuning and the second an hour later at a gas station in Yona. Detectives caught one of the suspects in Santa Rita.

Although he tried to flee, 23-year-old Jeremy Dean Duenas eventually surrendered. He was arrested for 2nd degree robbery. The search continues for the second suspect.

If you have any information please call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-4357.