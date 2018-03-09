Pesticides, seeds caught in airport bust

A bust over at the airport earlier this week. Guam Customs agriculture K-9 unit had been alerted to prohibited pesticides and regulated seeds inside the bags of two people coming back from Manila on Monday. After further inspection, they found a large green vacuum sealed bag and 50 packets of the items not allowed to bring into the territory.

Some of the seeds included pumpkin, kangkong, and okra.

Officials say kangkong is a potential invasive species, and okra is regulated to prevent the pink bollworm from coming here. The pesticides were handed over to Guam EPA, and the seeds will be destroyed.