CSC validates GPD promotions

The promotions are all valid. The Civil Service Commission Thursday night vacated their order made earlier this year to provisionally null and void several promotions at the Guam Police Department.

An investigation was launched last year after police officer Jasen Dodd asked the commission to look into the matter, as he felt some of the officers were not eligible. 34 officers were promoted to the rank of Sergeant. The CSC issued its earlier order stating the police department was not cooperating with the investigation. About a week later, Chief of police JI Cruz responded that they are willing to assist.

The main thing looked at was the new POST fitness qualification test and the changes that have since been made to the law. In the end, the commission found that DOA handled the process appropriately.