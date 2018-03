She'll spend her "golden-plus" years in federal prison. 60-year-old Anita Cruz was sentenced in the District Court of Guam this week to two and half years in jail. Last year she entered a guilty plea to distributing over 7-grams of the drug "ICE" with a purity level over 97-percent.

Her case dates back to 2013 when she was pulled over by police who found suspected drugs on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed she was dealing those drugs.