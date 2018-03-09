GMH is $2.3M short to pay employees

They need the money, and they need it now. Guam's only public hospital spent most of the day struggling to cut checks to pay its employees. CFO Benita Manglona confirming with KUAM they received $1.8 million from DOA and third-party payers to make net payroll. But that's not enough, as hospital leaders have said the amount needed today - $2.3 million. Manglona says they'll have to work on collecting to cover the balance next week. This also comes, after the government is facing drastic cuts across the board.

It's payday! But, some GMH employees spent most of the day uncertain if they'd be getting paid.

This after GMH Administrator Peter John Camacho says with only $600,000 in the bank, they need $2.9 million to cut the checks. That's $2.3 million short - they called on the Department of Administration and third-party Payers, or local insurances to front the costs.

Benita Manglona chief financial officer adds "it shouldn't be a surprise, everyone knows GMH lacks the funds, and the Legislature hasn't passed a bill to secure funding". But, payless paydays was news to the board who met Thursday evening.

Board Member Melissa Yaibel says it's a no-brainer they'll have to cut services, saying, "I don't think it needs any discussion. We already know it's a problem. We are short now. That's not going to change tomorrow. It's not going to change next week."

The Board took action to cut costs, giving leaders authority to:

- Terminate GMH Services at DOC

- Merge Urgent Care with ER

- Move SNU back to the main facility

- And finally, raise hospital rates...

However, cuts like DOC, will come at a hefty price tag. Though members say they might save $3 million, this could mean more costs totaling up elsewhere and a backwards path for the prison towards its recently lifted consent decree. Newest board member Sonia Soliang said, "Why every time when you ask the legislature for money they can't see that. It like all this band aids and it's about to explode and it is exploding now."

Though Manglona says care won't be compromised, adding, "If there's an emergency they can send them here. We'll take care of them."

Same goes with the Skilled Nursing Unit, Manglona says was already not meeting federal standards. "With SNU we are not really compliant with CMS because it's suppose to be within 250 yards of the campus," said Manglona, with Sonia Soliang adding, "That's a new citation," prompting Manglona to say, "We haven't been cited but we've been told already it's not meeting...that's going to save a lot of money because they'll be here."

Saving money isn't the only item on the agenda.. This was the first board meeting since news broke that GMH could lose its accreditation. Board member Lillian Posadas says they haven't lost it just yet, but they'll know for sure next week.

Responding to the cost cutting proposals, Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson is urging the board not to terminate the MOU between DOC and GMH to fulfill the remaining Consent Decree orders mandated by the court.