Poll: Tenorio most-preferred gubernatorial candidate

For the 8th time in three weeks, senators gathered in special session. The Governor calling them in to address the government's financial crisis. The latest solution proposed by Senator Joe S. San Agustin would establish a new 2% general sales tax, which he says will raise an estimated 60-million dollars by the end of the fiscal year. But along with the tax increase, Senator Frank Aguon Jr. moved to add as an amendment, his bill that allows the Governor to reorganize the executive br...More >>
Starting tomorrow, Guam's Public Library in Hagatna will close. Frank Aflague says it's unfortunate to close on Saturday, but it has to be done due to government constraints. However, the library will open on Friday, and hold storytime at 3pm, to accommodate after school kids.More >>
Just when we thought the clergy sexual abuse lawsuits had come to an end, another filing was made in the District Court of Guam today. Only identified by his initials to protect his identity, 49-year-old J.M.R. alleges he was molested and abused by now deceased Father Ray Techaira who, at the time, was assigned to the Asan Parish and in charge of confirmation classes. J.M.R. alleges the priest was upset by one of his questions and told him to wait after class. The teen boy was instr...More >>
Citing the threat of a near payless payday, Adelup announced that the governor, lieutenant governor and their senior staffers have volunteered for a 32-hour workweek. The Governor's Office could not say yet how many employees will be taking the cuts, or how much will be saved. Governor Eddie Calvo is also preparing line agency employees for possible furloughs, or mandatory time off without pay. Calvo has already ordered a 10% across-the-board cut for Executive Branch departmen...More >>
The International Women's Club of Guam joined in on signing the Hafa Adai pledge at the Outrigger resort Thursday night. It's the Guam Visitors Bureau's local community branding campaign that includes nearly 800 participants. Members also celebrated Women's History Month and Mes Chamoru during the event.More >>
A search warrant executed Thursday at an Astumbo, Dededo home led to the arrest of five people. Police spokesperson Paul Tapao says the Mandana Drug Task Force, SWAT and the K-9 unit found an undetermined amount of cash and prescription pills that tested positive for the presence of meth. Arrested on drug charges were 32-year-old Francine Mateo, 36-year-old Jacine Mateo, 22-year-old Brandon Mateo, 29-year-old Daniel Sanchez, and 31-year-old Dwayne Mateo. All five were booked and conf...More >>
One down one more to go. GPD's Robbery Task Force arrest one of two men caught on surveillance video of back to back robberies. The first occurring at midnight Tuesday at a game room in Tamuning and the second an hour later at a gas station in Yona. Detectives caught one of the suspects in Santa Rita. Although he tried to flee, 23-year-old Jeremy Dean Duenas eventually surrendered. He was arrested for 2nd degree robbery. The search continues for the second suspect. If you have any i...More >>
A bust over at the airport earlier this week. Guam Customs agriculture K-9 unit had been alerted to prohibited pesticides and regulated seeds inside the bags of two people coming back from Manila on Monday. After further inspection, they found a large green vacuum sealed bag and 50 packets of the items not allowed to bring into the territory. Some of the seeds included pumpkin, kangkong, and okra. Officials say kangkong is a potential invasive species, and okra is regulated to preve...More >>
The looming fiscal crisis continues to be a heavily discussed public topic. The Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion on the implications of the Trump tax reforms. Public Auditor Doris Brooks says while corporations and individual taxpayers are the winners, the government is the big loser. "States increased tax revenues to the tune of just under $9 billion. 13 states decreased expenditures to the tune of $1 billion," she stated. She predicts that...More >>
In yet another attempt to find money for the cash-strapped government, Senator Telena Nelson has introduced a bill that blocks the port from floating a first-ever bond until it complies with a 1985 law which requires "payment in lieu of taxes." In a news release, Nelson calls it a fair and equitable way to assess property tax on autonomous government agencies, just like those levied on private businesses. She says "it's important that everyone contributes their fair sha...More >>
