Is it time to bust out the scissors and make cuts at the Legislature?

With agencies government-wide already instituting cost-cutting measures, it looks like the Legislature hasn’t gotten the memo - in fact, senators have given out $50,000 in raises this fiscal year. Crunching the numbers, the senators have handed out taxpayer dollars to the tune of $100,000 in raises to 16 staffers in this legislative term...so far.

Both central operations staff and senatorial staff hiring has increased since FY 2017 – and with the Legislature’s own Office of Finance and Budget sounding the bells of doom about the devastating effects of the Trump Tax Cuts for months – it appears it has been in one ear out the other with senators.

GOVGUAM STAFFING PATTERN

LEGISLATURE STAFFING PATTERN

And ironically, the Office of Finance and Budget takes up the second biggest chunk of the Legislature’s budget – the five person staff making an average total compensation of $80,000 a year.

Biggest Budget$ Central Operations

34 staff $1,566,656

avg compensation $46,078 Office and Finance and Budget

5 staff $399,028

avg compensation $79,805 Sen. Michael San Nicolas

9 staff $352,645

avg compensation $39,182 Speaker BJ Cruz

7 staff $330,368

avg compensation $47,195 Sen Frank Aguon

13 staff $313,791

avg compensation $24,137 Legislature's Big Baller$ Salary + Benefits

Rick Hernandez OFB Director: $114,989

Agnes Cruz Chief Fiscal Officer: $99,195

Rikki Orsini (Sen. Esteves): $88,779

Joe Borja (Sen. Ada): $87,506

Jason Tedtaotao (Sen Morrison): $87,427

James Servino (Sen. Lee): $86,082

And the lion’s share of that $400K budget for OFB goes to 32-year old accountant Ricky Hernandez. Hernandez raking it in as the Legislature’s biggest baller with a yearly compensation package of $115,000 to taxpayers.

Hernandez is a certified government financial manager leading the OFB – and with a budget of nearly half a million dollars, the OFB still found $20,000 to hire an additional accountant for three months of work in FY 2017.

With senators getting their pay brought back down to earthly levels, a vast majority of their staffers make more money than them. Senator Lousie Muna’s special assistant Ed Lee pulls down nearly $80,000 in compensation and Senator Michael San Nicolas’ chief of staff makes a $65K yearly in salary for the congressional candidate.

So while the legislature is talking the talk – they haven’t walked the walk by instituting any cost-savings measures. With questionable contracts, travel and rent payments – the salaries at the legislature are just the tip of the iceberg.