Magnifico is award-winning choir born at Okkodo High - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Magnifico is award-winning choir born at Okkodo High

Posted: Updated:

We're another day closer to the season premier of "Rise" on NBC. From the producers of Hamilton and Friday Night Lights, "Rise" is a heartening new musical drama - inspired by a true story - about finding inspiration in unexpected places. To promote the upcoming series, we sit down with the public school performing arts teachers, the talents, and the trailblazers here at home.

Now we catchup with the award-winning choir, Magnifico - straight out of Dededo's Okkodo High School.

Their first few chords will give you the chills. In this class, you don't learn math, science, or English. You learn how to feel. Member Jomari Talento said, "Here I feel like I can be more of myself because we sing; other classes, doing math, I don't feel much emotion, but I hate this. But here, I think these guys are really good at singing. I want to be better."

You also learn some other skills that will prove useful in the workforce. Another member, Liana Torres, said, "Discipline, communication, and most especially time management - there are a lot of skills that we learn in this class that we won't learn in other classes."

For Okkodo High School seniors Liana and Jomari, choir is their favorite part of their school day. "If they were to take away these programs in our schools, then how else are we supposed to express ourselves; there's still sports, but everyone is different. In this class, and in these music programs, we're able to connect with each other," said Liana.

Though the school has had a choir program for the past four years, Magnifico was established just a year and a half ago, and already taking home top honors at the Tumon Bay Music Festival.

A gold-award behind them, Liana and Jomari say it continues to push them to be better. "When we were in beginning choir, it was more like we would sing, but no one really took it seriously, but to have him choose indivudals that he knew were going to be dedicated enough and determined to get what we wanted to sound like, and we were all singing from the heart. It was more rewarding," they said.

The 50-member group is directed by a proud public school product.

Alfredo Tindugan is no stranger to the local music scene, and while he hasn't given up on his dreams of super stardom, teaching choir has proven more fulfilling. "I didn't think it was for me...I wanted to be out there. As an entertainer, I want to be a singer I want to be a famous singer, but later on when I started singing, I noticed, this is more meaningful - not only are you feeling better yourself, but you know you're passing it onto your students," he said. "Music has changed and shaped me. Music is what I use to get out of the problems. Right now we have a lot of stresses in our lives. And teaching is a very stressful thing to do. But, when I go to this classroom and I see my students and they're singing and they're enjoying it and that is enough for me to stay in this field."

And this is only the beginning.

The season premier for RISE airs on Wednesday, March 14th at 9 p.m. on KUAM TV8 and at 8 p.m. every Wednesday after.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Dead body found in car in Tamuning

    Dead body found in car in Tamuning

    The Guam Police Department has launched a death investigation following the discovery a dead body in a parked car in Tamuning.  According to GPD spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the owner of a Hyundai Santa Fe parked his car along the shoulder of the road to sale the car. Police are asking the public’s help identifying the individual who is described as male, possibly Micronesian, in his late 30s or early 40s, with short black hair and a tattoo on his shoulder of a sword ...

    More >>

    The Guam Police Department has launched a death investigation following the discovery a dead body in a parked car in Tamuning.  According to GPD spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the owner of a Hyundai Santa Fe parked his car along the shoulder of the road to sale the car. Police are asking the public’s help identifying the individual who is described as male, possibly Micronesian, in his late 30s or early 40s, with short black hair and a tattoo on his shoulder of a sword ...

    More >>

  • Senators debate financial crisis in eighth special session

    Senators debate financial crisis in eighth special session

    For the 8th time in three weeks, senators gathered in special session. The Governor calling them in to address the government's financial crisis. The latest solution proposed by Senator Joe S. San Agustin would establish a new 2% general sales tax, which he says will raise an estimated 60-million dollars by the end of the fiscal year. But along with the tax increase, Senator Frank Aguon Jr. moved to add as an amendment, his bill that allows the Governor to reorganize the executive br...More >>
    For the 8th time in three weeks, senators gathered in special session. The Governor calling them in to address the government's financial crisis. The latest solution proposed by Senator Joe S. San Agustin would establish a new 2% general sales tax, which he says will raise an estimated 60-million dollars by the end of the fiscal year. But along with the tax increase, Senator Frank Aguon Jr. moved to add as an amendment, his bill that allows the Governor to reorganize the executive br...More >>

  • Hagatna library closing due to budget crunch

    Hagatna library closing due to budget crunch

    Starting tomorrow, Guam's Public Library in Hagatna will close.  Frank Aflague says it's unfortunate to close on Saturday, but it has to be done due to government constraints.  However, the library will open on Friday, and hold storytime at 3pm, to accommodate after school kids.More >>
    Starting tomorrow, Guam's Public Library in Hagatna will close.  Frank Aflague says it's unfortunate to close on Saturday, but it has to be done due to government constraints.  However, the library will open on Friday, and hold storytime at 3pm, to accommodate after school kids.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly