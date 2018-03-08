Island residents concerned about motorists speeding by bus stops

While student safety on school grounds has been a hot topic in recent weeks due to the shooting in Florida that left 17 dead, here at home an ongoing issue has been getting our school children to and from school safely. The issue? Cars speeding by bus stops.

Earlier this week a child was hit at a bus stop in the Astumbo area. "Of course, the children were at the bus stop two bus stops facing each other, so it's not like they had to cross the street it is a very busy intersection, going out from Ysengsong Road going out to Route 3," explained Dededo mayor Melissa Savares

But it's not the first time. As KUAM reported it's happened before at this same bus stop last November. Fortunately, no serious injuries then.

Mayor Savares saying cars need to heed caution - but also reminding parents they have a job too. Moms and dads need to talk to their children about the dangers of crossing the street and waiting too close to the road. "Continue to ask parents talk to your children ensure they're not playing or horsing around at the bus shelters," she said.

She added that that she's working with the Department of Public Works to ensure kids get to school safe, saying, "These bus shelters a lot of them are really close to the highway we're trying to work with DPW to get some Jersey Barriers up there, as well."

Though the child from this week's incident is said to be doing okay, it is just another reminder for drivers to slow down.