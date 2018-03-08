Island residents concerned about motorists speeding by bus stops - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Island residents concerned about motorists speeding by bus stops

Posted: Updated:

While student safety on school grounds has been a hot topic in recent weeks due to the shooting in Florida that left 17 dead, here at home an ongoing issue has been getting our school children to and from school safely. The issue? Cars speeding by bus stops.

Earlier this week a child was hit at a bus stop in the Astumbo area. "Of course, the children were at the bus stop two bus stops facing each other, so it's not like they had to cross the street it is a very busy intersection, going out from Ysengsong Road going out to Route 3," explained Dededo mayor Melissa Savares

But it's not the first time. As KUAM reported it's happened before at this same bus stop last November. Fortunately, no serious injuries then.

Mayor Savares saying cars need to heed caution - but also reminding parents they have a job too. Moms and dads need to talk to their children about the dangers of crossing the street and waiting too close to the road. "Continue to ask parents talk to your children ensure they're not playing or horsing around at the bus shelters," she said.

She added that that she's working with the Department of Public Works to ensure kids get to school safe, saying, "These bus shelters a lot of them are really close to the highway we're trying to work with DPW to get some Jersey Barriers up there, as well."

Though the child from this week's incident is said to be doing okay, it is just another reminder for drivers to slow down.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Dead body found in car in Tamuning

    Dead body found in car in Tamuning

    The Guam Police Department has launched a death investigation following the discovery a dead body in a parked car in Tamuning.  According to GPD spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the owner of a Hyundai Santa Fe parked his car along the shoulder of the road to sale the car. Police are asking the public’s help identifying the individual who is described as male, possibly Micronesian, in his late 30s or early 40s, with short black hair and a tattoo on his shoulder of a sword ...

    More >>

    The Guam Police Department has launched a death investigation following the discovery a dead body in a parked car in Tamuning.  According to GPD spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the owner of a Hyundai Santa Fe parked his car along the shoulder of the road to sale the car. Police are asking the public’s help identifying the individual who is described as male, possibly Micronesian, in his late 30s or early 40s, with short black hair and a tattoo on his shoulder of a sword ...

    More >>

  • Senators debate financial crisis in eighth special session

    Senators debate financial crisis in eighth special session

    For the 8th time in three weeks, senators gathered in special session. The Governor calling them in to address the government's financial crisis. The latest solution proposed by Senator Joe S. San Agustin would establish a new 2% general sales tax, which he says will raise an estimated 60-million dollars by the end of the fiscal year. But along with the tax increase, Senator Frank Aguon Jr. moved to add as an amendment, his bill that allows the Governor to reorganize the executive br...More >>
    For the 8th time in three weeks, senators gathered in special session. The Governor calling them in to address the government's financial crisis. The latest solution proposed by Senator Joe S. San Agustin would establish a new 2% general sales tax, which he says will raise an estimated 60-million dollars by the end of the fiscal year. But along with the tax increase, Senator Frank Aguon Jr. moved to add as an amendment, his bill that allows the Governor to reorganize the executive br...More >>

  • Hagatna library closing due to budget crunch

    Hagatna library closing due to budget crunch

    Starting tomorrow, Guam's Public Library in Hagatna will close.  Frank Aflague says it's unfortunate to close on Saturday, but it has to be done due to government constraints.  However, the library will open on Friday, and hold storytime at 3pm, to accommodate after school kids.More >>
    Starting tomorrow, Guam's Public Library in Hagatna will close.  Frank Aflague says it's unfortunate to close on Saturday, but it has to be done due to government constraints.  However, the library will open on Friday, and hold storytime at 3pm, to accommodate after school kids.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly