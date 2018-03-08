8th special session called

Not long after a public hearing on a pair of measures to implement a two percent sales tax. Senators are called back in special session #8 to go over Bill 248.

The debate continues on how to handle the looming financial crisis. However, there are concerns over the timelines to have the sales tax take effect, if passed.

Rev and Tax director John Camacho is before senators, as they discuss the measure. He said, "One of my proposals to amend this bill is to take out that provision to give 30 days to work on the rules and regulation because article 1 gives DRT the authority to make rules. So if it passes we already have that authority on any taxes that are local taxes."

Special session continues this hour with senators discussing the measure in the committee of the whole.