UOG to present 39th Annual Research Conference Friday

This year's theme "Connections, Collaborations, and Innovations in the Pacific". The Research Conference will take place from 9am to 5pm at the Humanities and Social Sciences Building and Fine Arts Theater.

The goal to feature multidisciplinary research from local, regional and global scholars, scientists, visual and theatrical arts, and student research. All presentations are free and open to the public, and a Keynote Address will be presented by Professor Carl Becker from the Kyoto University School of Medicine on "Sustainable Wisdom in Asian Lifestyles" at 11:15am in the CLASS Lecture Hall.