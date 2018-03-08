More special sessions called - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Session, after session, after session...and by Special Session #7, your elected senators met to discuss Bill 1 (7-S). It would implement a 32-hour workweek. This comes after the governor's last measure was defeated.

In the back and forth between the Administration and the Legislature, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio reiterates the message from the Gov's office to Senators: pass a bill to increase taxes or else, saying, "We are asking the legislature to stop hurting the people of Guam. The people are anxious, they are nervous, they are worried and we don't want them to be that way."

In Special Session #7, Senator Tom Ada, the majority leader, moved to refer Bill 1-7-S to committee do that the public can provide input. The Bill would allow the Governor to implement a 32 hour work week, and provide 30 days written notice to employees being furloughed or laid off. "But I think what's missing is the importance of giving an opportunity to those employees that will be affected by this furlough I think it's imperative a public hearing be conducted," he said.

That motion passed.

Meantime, Governor Calvo in a Special Address says decisions rest "solely in the hands of the legislature, the Department of Administration was just able to make payroll this week". Emphasizing that if no Bill passes, he might be forced to implement payless paydays and even a GovGuam shutdown.

He noted, "We don't have the revenue stream to match the salaries that we have right now. And if we don't get an infusion of money by increasing taxes we have no choice the legislature has already set the law that requires the furloughs or the layoffs or in the absence of cash...the inability to have payroll. People need to have certainty in their life."

