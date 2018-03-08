Rodney Jacob receives Cristobal Duenas Excellence Award

A lawyer with a commitment to service. Attorney Rodney Jacob lawyer representative of the District Court of Guam received the distinction of the 2018 Cristobal Duenas Excellence Award.

Jacob was chosen for his years of public service to enhance open communication between lawyers and judges. "I'm very humbled to receive an award in the name of Cristobal Duenas, who was a man of deep faith, a man of purpose, and a man who deeply believed in the rule of law, it's overwhelming," he said.

He was also instrumental in bringing notable speakers to Guam like Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Jacob celebrated his award in the presence of his family.