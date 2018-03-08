Man hit by car still unidentified

Still no I.D. on the man hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

An autopsy performed today ruled the pedestrian died from a broken neck, lacerated spleen, and a lacerated abdominal aorta.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. along Marine Corps Drive near the Guam Home Center in Dededo.

The driver of a RAV-4 was reportedly heading north in the outer lane when he struck the pedestrian who was also walking on the outer lane.

According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, the man appears to be in his fifties.