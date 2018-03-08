Expanding island workforce detailed at Guam Industry Forum - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Expanding island workforce detailed at Guam Industry Forum

By Kehani Mendiola
The discussion on the military buildup carries on during Day 2 of the 2018 Guam Industry Forum. The hot topic: Guam's workforce.

With the impending Marine relocation to Guam, hundreds of local and international businesses gathered to learn how they can partake in this $8.7 million project. An opportunity that not only companies can take advantage of, but our island, as well, which is why discussing Guam's workforce, education, and available resources was imperative at today's forum.

Guam Department of Labor Director Dr. Sam Mabini said, "It'll be important to all the participants. These are business people who are either on-island or new to island who want to take advantage of the great opportunity regarding the military buildup and many of them may not be quite familiar with the realities of where workforce stands on Guam and the recruiting methods and some of the resources that we have available to them."

And it's especially important to Guam's local workforce and economy, as Mabini said, "We want to grow our economy. There's some misconceptions of what jobs are available. Typically, when they hear of construction, they think of the typical work like carpentry, masonry, whatnot but there's loads of other jobs as well. Some that are not as evident and what we want our businesses to do, which is what I'll be appealing, is to have them be more engaged with the Department of Labor, our schools, our colleges, technical institutes, help them understand what are the jobs that are available, what are the skills needed, and so that we can work together to prepare."

And the DOL and schools such as the Guam Community College, University of Guam, and GCA Trades Academy are willing to provide the necessary resources to prepare individuals.

GCC President Dr. Mary Okada told KUAM News, "There's an opportunity, an innovation that GCC has decided to move forward with particularly addressing the needs of industry. So in other words, we thought about "okay, we can provide these opportunities, but what is everybody looking for?"

An idea that will require the cooperation and cohesion with participating businesses. "We're going to be hoping that individuals would contact us so they can provide what their needs are because we're hoping to roll out a construction boot camp," Dr. Okada added.

These speakers are hoping to appeal to attendees to create a beneficial partnership for both their company and the people of Guam. And as soon as possible.

"We have about a ten year span, but immediately we have dire needs and we have ways to start moving people into fields where they can move from minimum wage to a lot higher wages to improve their cost of living," she said.

As the forum comes to a close, we will just have to see what will happen in the near future.

    Not long after a public hearing on a pair of measures to implement a two percent sales tax. Senators are called back in special session #8 to go over Bill 248. The debate continues on how to handle the looming financial crisis. However, there are concerns over the timelines to have the sales tax take effect, if passed. Rev and Tax director John Camacho is before senators, as they discuss the measure. He said, "One of my proposals to amend this bill is to take out that provision...More >>
    This year's theme "Connections, Collaborations, and Innovations in the Pacific". The Research Conference will take place from 9am to 5pm at the Humanities and Social Sciences Building and Fine Arts Theater. The goal to feature multidisciplinary research from local, regional and global scholars, scientists, visual and theatrical arts, and student research. All presentations are free and open to the public, and a Keynote Address will be presented by Professor Carl Becker from...More >>
    A lawyer with a commitment to service. Attorney Rodney Jacob lawyer representative of the District Court of Guam received the distinction of the 2018 Cristobal Duenas Excellence Award. Jacob was chosen for his years of public service to enhance open communication between lawyers and judges. "I'm very humbled to receive an award in the name of Cristobal Duenas, who was a man of deep faith, a man of purpose, and a man who deeply believed in the rule of law, it's overwhelming,"...More >>
