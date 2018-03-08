Edward Matsunanga charged with molesting young 4-year-old with a stick

A 46 year old man is under arrest accused of using a stick to sexually molest a four year old girl known to him. Edward Kokei Matsunanga is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and family violence. A complaint was made to police after the child reported that the suspect put a stick in her genital area causing it to bleed.

She was treated at GRMC for her injuries.

The suspect denied the allegations telling investigators that his family was only trying to get him in trouble.